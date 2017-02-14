Monday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

C-FC 70, Luck 61

Alma/Pepin 71, Blair-Taylor 48

Bangor 94, Onalaska Luther 82 - Luke Reader (Bangor): 22 points; Ben Kennedy (Luther): 23 points

Royall 72, Kickapoo 53

Westby 54, Brookwood 51

Hillsboro 61, Cashton 51

Spring Grove 74, Fillmore Central 24 - Chase Grinde (Spring Grove): 23 points

Caledonia 83, Kingsland 72 - Owen King (CAL): 30 points, becomes school's all-time leading scorer with 1,744 career points; Noah King (CAL): 27 points

Sparta 75, Black River Falls 67

Houston 61, Lyle/Pacelli 54

Girls high school basketball

Merrill 54, La Crosse Logan 49 - Tyanna Washa (LOG): 12 points; Alana Gruntzel (LOG): 11 points

Melrose-Mindoro 61, C-FC 53 - Mustangs clinch Dairyland Large title with 15-0 record, now 21-0 overall; Calette Lockington (MM): 24 points; Katie Christopherson (MM): 14 points; Mesa Byom (MM): 9 points; Rylee Gabel (CFC): 13 points

Blair-Taylor 65, Alma/Pepin 44

G-E-T 56, Sparta 40

West Salem 51, Westby 44 - Panthers now 10-1 in Coulee

Hillsboro 52, Viroqua 42

Kickapoo 42, Brookwood 39 - final/overtime; Jessica Coulthard (Kickapoo): 23 points; Nelson (Brookwood): 29 points

Shullsburg 64, Wauzeka-Steuben 38

Caledonia 75, Kingsland 50 - Katie Tornstrom (CAL): 19 points

Rushford-Peterson 58, Houston 39 - Alyssa Rostad (HOU): 20 points

High school gymnastics

West Salem Co-op 136.85, Westby 103.725 - Ellie Tschumper (WS) wins all-around (34.8)