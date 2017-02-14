Catered for Kids' Sake to support Big Brothers Big Sisters

78% of the littles in Big Brothers Big Sisters report that they are less likely to engage in risky behaviors (smoking, alcohol, drugs, truancy, fighting), according to The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Seven Rivers Region.



An upcoming event is a fundraiser for programs at BBBS. Executive Director, Jason Larsen, joined us on Daybreak to preview this years Catered for Kids' Sake event.

When: Thursday, March 2nd doors open at 5:30; program starts at 6:00 pm

Where: Cargill Room at The Waterfront Restaurant

Benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region

Tickets can be purchased at www.7riversbbbs.org or by calling 608-782-2227

Sponsors: News 19, Klauke Investment and Insurance Services (logo attached)

Caterers: Big Boar Catering, Dublin Square, La Crosse Country Club, Pang’s Kitchen, Uptown Cafe

Live music by Andrew Hughes from TUGG

Wine poured by Noelke Distributors and beer by Pearl Street Brewery

A testimonial from a Former Little and Big

To learn more visit their website or Facebook page.