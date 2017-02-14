Gundersen doctor sheds light on drug epidemic

New studies are showing the detrimental affects of drugs. Gundersen Health System Dr. Bruce Kerr says we are in the middle of an epidemic. He said opioid related deaths have risen five fold since 2006 and the perception that is increasing is real.



Being addicted is a brain disease so the drug hijacks the motivational centers of the brain. The person is being taken captive, according to Dr. Kerr.



Dr. Kerr said that drugs cause the body to believe the drug is necessary for life itself. Treatment options in our community include medical treatment along with talk therapy, which Dr. Kerr added has done well with alcohol addiction. Methadone with talk therapy increases results from 20 to 80 percent with opiate addiction, he said. Click on the attached video to learn more.