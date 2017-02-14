Dairy Today: Recycling plastic benefits farm, environment

A program started in 2014 is taking off slowly, but it’s still relatively unknown to the community it’s trying to help. See how recycling Ag plastic is helping Wisconsin farmers and the environment.

At Sunburst Dairy farm in Belleville the Brown family year ‘round to provide for their cows. After expanding their family farm to 500 cows, the Browns started using plastic ag bags to hold their feed.

Brian Brown, Owner Sunburst Dairy Belleville, WI “Plastic is real vital as far as preserving our feed. To us it’s like a Zip-loc® bag. You know, you can put your product in there and it stays fresh!”

However it’s one thing to use plastic and another to dispose of it.

Brian Broan, Owner “We have to find ways to dispose of it and it was a challenge even working with our local waste collection place.”

Mark Mayer “It’s a great tool for farmers to Dairy & Livestock Agent UW- Extension use for storage, but the problem is what do you do with it?

The solution to the problem was Revolution Plastics. The Arkansas-based company provides free dumpsters to farms willing to participate in the recycling program as well as free pickup service to help farmers recycle ag plastic.

Price Murphy, Dir. Of Operations Revolution Plastics Madison, WI Office “We launched a full program in June of 2016. We now have 2500 dumpsters on farms. We’re servicing 72 counties across four states.”

Residual dirt and feed left on Ag plastic makes it difficult for most processors to recycle. But Revolution came up with an answer.

Price Murphy, Dir. Of Operations Revolution Plastics Madison, WI Office “We have a patented wash system which we’ve perfected over the years, to help clean the plastic. So cleaning the plastic is one of the biggest struggles and biggest challenges.”

Now Ag plastic from Wisconsin’s southern region is hauled to the Green County Landfill where it’s bailed and loaded onto trucks to head to Arkansas for recycling into trashcan liners.

Mark Mayer “We’re keeping about 125 tons of Ag plastic out of the landfills every week.”

Mark Mayer Dairy & Livestock Agent UW- Extension “It’s great for the farmers; it’s a free program, and saving a farmer probably roughly a thousand dollars a year in disposal fees.”

And that’s Wisconsin Dairy News.

The free program is looking to expand in Wisconsin, and is already creating jobs in the area. If you’re interesting in participating in the program log on to their website at www.revolutionplastics.com to sign up!