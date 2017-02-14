February 14 is National Donor Day

February 14th is National Donor Day, an observance day originally designated in 1998 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Saturn Corporation and its United Auto Workers to raise awareness for organ, eye, tissue, marrow, platelet and blood donation.



Today, nearly 120,000 patients are on the waiting list to receive a lifesaving organ transplant, and countless others are in need of cornea, tissue, bone marrow, blood and platelet donation.



Seth Barna, Gundersen Health System RN and organ donation liaison, joined Daybreak to talk about National Donor Day.



To register visit the website donoralliance.org/events/national-donor-day.



Registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor means you have made the decision to donate your organs, eyes and tissues at the time of your death. It is important to discuss your wishes with your family, as your decision to be a donor takes priority over your family's preferences. To be sure your wishes are honored, it is essential that you communicate them to your family, as they will be informed of your decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at your time of death, and asked to provide information about your medical and social history. Making the decision for yourself in advance makes it easier for your family during a difficult time.