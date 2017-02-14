Alice in Dairyland shares local Valentine's treats

Perhaps you have the Valentine's menu set, but you're still looking for that perfect finishing touch. If that's the case, the 69th Alice in Dairyland, Ann O'Leary, has Badger State beer and wine pairings that are sure to delight that special someone.

O'Leary showcased some specialty wines from Timber Hill Winery as well as beers from Valkyrie Brewery, both of which use Wisconsin grown grape and hops varietals. She said Wisconsin currently has more than 300 grape growers and 90 hops growers across the state.

When it comes to pairings, O'Leary suggested keeping strong flavors together and to match light cheeses and foods with light, sweet beers and wines. She said a good resource is Cheese Cupid, a website and app that gives pairing advice from the WI Milk Marketing Board.