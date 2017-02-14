La Crosse Co. DA: No charges against officers in shooting

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said Tuesday that there won't be any criminal charges against two officers involved in the shooting of a suspect in December.

Gruenke said his office "concludes that both Officer (Ryan) DeFlorian and Deputy (Brandon) Stoughtenger were reasonable in their beliefs that they were in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm to themselves or others due to the suspect's actions running towards them while swinging a chain and ignoring all other police actions."

The two officers each fired twice at Daniel Lexvold on December 30 in the parking lot of Bittersweet Flower Market on Highway 16 following a traffic stop. Officers were looking for Lexvold after an earlier domestic incident on French Island.

Video released by police showed Lexvold was shot after repeated requests to drop the chain and use of less-lethal beanbag rounds fired by Officer DeFlorian. Lexvold charged the officers, struck La Crosse County Sheriff K9 Sayibe, then ran at the officers. Following the shooting, the officers treated Lexvold until medical help arrived.

Lexvold survived the shooting and awaits charges related to the incident. He is currently undergoing a mental health evaluation at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison according to court records.

