Coulee Chordsmen Hit All The Right Notes

Valentines gifts come in many different forms, but for some local residents they came in song.

The Coulee Chordsmen sent out various quartets to deliver special valentine songs. It's the 15th year the musical men have offered this Valentine service. It's a fundraiser, and for $35, that special someone receives a song, a personal card and a red rose.

According to singer Chuck Dockendorff, it's a day to celebrate special people in your life."Today's day and age I can speak for myself, I've been happily married for 41 years. This is a very special day in relationships and reaching out to someone you care about," he said.

As Chuck and his fellow red coated crew delivered the gift of a song at various La Crescent businesses, reactions ranged from genuine surprise to tears of joy.

Each recipient noted it was a very special Valentine's Day.