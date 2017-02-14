Mel-Min girls arrive earlier than expected

The WIAA girls basketball Regionals tip-off next week.

Melrose-Mindoro will head into tournament play with an impressive resume.

Monday night they took down Cochrane-Fountain City to clinch the Dairyland Conference title.

It's their first conference title in nine years.

The Lady Mustangs are ranked 4th in the state in division four and are currently 21-0.

This, from a team that has three freshman and two sophomores in their primary rotation.

"Undefeated in conference, undefeated overall. It's not something we thought about at the beginning of the season. We didn't expect to be here. The girls worked hard. They earned it. The undefeated record is one thing but we're looking at bigger things. We're looking at the playoffs now and moving forward," said head coach Joey Arneson.

"We're really proud. Our seniors have been dreaming for it. We worked together and did it together and finished it out," said freshman Calette Lockington, who scored 24 points against C-FC.

The Mustangs have a tough road to State.

Their Sectional includes top-ranked Aquinas and three other ranked teams.