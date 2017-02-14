Onalaska fire victims move forward after losing everything

A Saturday fire at an Onalaska apartment complex is forcing former tenants to start over after losing all of their belongings.

MORE: Fire Destroys Onalaska apartment complex

Sara Etten, who lived in the building, said she was home doing laundry when she heard an aggressive knock at her door.

"I came down and there were these people standing outside and I opened the door and they were screaming at me to get out because there was a fire," she said.

Etten, who was in a bathrobe, said she went back up stairs to grab her cellphone and a sweatshirt when the smoke started coming through the vents of her bathroom.

"Once I got outside, I got in my car and moved it and watched the firefighters work on the apartment," she said. "It looked like for a while the smoke was going away and it was getting better."

But in the end, it got worse. The fire department was forced to bring in an excavator to tear down the ceiling and walls in order to access the fire.

"I never thought they were going to have to demolish the building," she said. "Thankfully I have renters insurance so that will help me, some other people weren't so lucky."

Savannah Hermeier wasn't home when the fire broke out. She said she pulled up on scene and immediately asked firefighters what was going on.

"They said it was contained to one area and that it looked okay," she said. "They really thought it was going to be alright."

Both women said they were able to salvage a few personal items from the debris.

"I'm just glad I'm okay and I made it out not injured," Etten said.

Citizens State Bank in both La Crosse and Onalaska have an emergency fund set up to help tenants affected by the fire.

Donations can be mailed in or dropped off at their offices at 620 Main St. in La Crosse or 625 Main St. in Onalaska.