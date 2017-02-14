Tuesday's local scores
HS Wrestling---WIAA Team Sectionals
Holmen 27, Sauk Prairie 24...Kalyn Jahn wins the final match of the night to send Holmen to the State Team Tournament.
Viroqua 24, River Valley 44
Westby 9, Fennimore 57
Brookwood 26, Darlington 54
Boys Hockey---WIAA Regionals
Sauk Prairie 6, Tomah 2
BRF 2, Marshfield 3
Sparta 0, Baraboo/Reedsburg 10
Viroqua 1, DeForest 6
Girls Basketball
Holmen 45, Aquinas 48....Whittni Rezin hits a 3 at the buzzer to win it. Aquinas clinches MVC title.
Tomah 59, Onalaska 65
Arcadia 43, Indy 39
North Crawford 48, Highland 64
Cashton 53, New Lisbon 46
Central 56, Sparta 36
BRF 31, Mauston 47
Richalnd Center 70, Westby 59
Lanesboro 50, Spring Grove 54
Seneca 49, Wauzeka-Steuben 41
Boys Basketball
Sparta 35, Central 79
Tomah 67, Onalaska 76
Aquinas 58, Holmen 71
Lincoln 50, Mel-Min 75
Rush-Pete 81, La Crescent 41
Cashton 54, Ithaca 77
Mauston 70, West Salem 55
Arcadia 53, G-E-T 58
New Lisbon 44, Royall 65
Alma/Pepin 75, Indy 44
Lewiston-Altura 55, Caledonia 84
Cotter 62, Houston 54
