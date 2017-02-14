Tuesday's local scores

HS Wrestling---WIAA Team Sectionals

Holmen 27, Sauk Prairie 24...Kalyn Jahn wins the final match of the night to send Holmen to the State Team Tournament.

Viroqua 24, River Valley 44

Westby 9, Fennimore 57

Brookwood 26, Darlington 54

Boys Hockey---WIAA Regionals

Sauk Prairie 6, Tomah 2

BRF 2, Marshfield 3

Sparta 0, Baraboo/Reedsburg 10

Viroqua 1, DeForest 6

Girls Basketball

Holmen 45, Aquinas 48....Whittni Rezin hits a 3 at the buzzer to win it. Aquinas clinches MVC title.

Tomah 59, Onalaska 65

Arcadia 43, Indy 39

North Crawford 48, Highland 64

Cashton 53, New Lisbon 46

Central 56, Sparta 36

BRF 31, Mauston 47

Richalnd Center 70, Westby 59

Lanesboro 50, Spring Grove 54

Seneca 49, Wauzeka-Steuben 41

Boys Basketball

Sparta 35, Central 79

Tomah 67, Onalaska 76

Aquinas 58, Holmen 71

Lincoln 50, Mel-Min 75

Rush-Pete 81, La Crescent 41

Cashton 54, Ithaca 77

Mauston 70, West Salem 55

Arcadia 53, G-E-T 58

New Lisbon 44, Royall 65

Alma/Pepin 75, Indy 44

Lewiston-Altura 55, Caledonia 84

Cotter 62, Houston 54