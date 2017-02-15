Firefall lights up at Yosemite National Park

When the sun sets this time of year, a beautiful image known as a firefall can appear at Yosemite National Park.
There needs to be enough snowmelt to feed the waterfall. The water can't be too warm, or too cold, and the western sky must be clear at sunset.
If everything comes together and the conditions are just right, the firefall lights up in orange and yellow hues for about ten minutes.
