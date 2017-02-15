Badgers PG Koenig held out of practice with nagging calf injury

Badgers senior point guard Bronson Koenig was held out of practice Tuesday because of a left leg injury that has plagued him for a few weeks.

In the past five games Koenig is averaging less than nine points and shooting just 22 percent from three point range. Greg Gard was even forced to sit his point guard for a crucial second-half stretch against Northwestern on Sunday.

"I think he's okay mentally," Gard said. "I think the injury is a factor (in his struggles). His acceleration off screens is obviously diminished a bit, but he's also had some decent looks."

Koenig started big ten play on a tear, shooting 58 percent from beyond the arc in the Badgers first seven games. However, in the last five, he's just 7-33.

Koenig is expected to play Thursday at Michigan, but freshman PG D'Mitrik Trice, the younger brother of former Michigan State star Travis Trice, is ready to take over that role just in case the senior can't go.

"I'm definitely preparing for that," he said after Tuesday's practice. "You never know with Bronson and with whatever is going on with him. He can tell that his explosiveness is not really there and on his shot and things like that, it's hurting him.

"It would be my first start," Trice continued. "But I'm just staying in that mindset of going out there and doing and playing to the best of my ability."

Trice is averaging 5.5 PPG in just over 17 minutes of action per game. He is shooting a team-best 46 percent from three point range.

The Badgers travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN.