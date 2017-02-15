Report: More than 55,000 US bridges structurally deficient

A new report says the Brooklyn Bridge and Washington's Arlington Memorial Bridge are among thousands of spans considered structurally deficient.

Although the numbers of deficient bridges have declined in recent years, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's analysis of transportation department data shows more than 55,000 bridges in the U.S. have been deemed deficient, including bridges in Wisconsin, or 17th in the nation.

In the Badger State, the report said 1,232 bridges fell into the deficient category.

The recently replaced I-90 bridge over the Mississippi River was on the list of the Top 25 most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Minnesota.

In total, 800 bridges in the state were classified as deficient or 26th in the country.

Iowa leads the nation with 4,962 bridges falling into that category.

List of deficient bridges in Minnesota

List of deficient bridges in Iowa

ARBTA said deficient bridges are crossed about 185 million times a day. The top 14 most-traveled deficient bridges are located in California.

Bridges labeled structurally deficient aren't necessarily in immediate danger of collapse. The term is applied when spans need rehabilitation or replacement because at least one major component has advanced deterioration or other problems.