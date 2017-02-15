Western offers career fair geared towards construction, apprenticeships

Western Technical College held their first career fair geared towards the construction industry Wednesday.

Approximately 20 different companies set up in the Lunda Center from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Students had the chance to speak directly with potential employers on career choices or how to begin apprenticeships. Western said this career fair was timely, as the industry currently has a high demand for work.

"We have a lot of employers who are looking to hire, especially for the summer months," said Barbara Kelsey, part of Career Services at Western. "But there are plenty of career types of jobs available as well, so it's a good place to start where people can earn very good wages."

Western has done many industry-specific career fairs this year. They will have a general career fair coming up on March 28.