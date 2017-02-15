Mayo Clinic Health System ER receives $20,000 donation

A volunteer organization at Mayo Clinic Health System is celebrating its 30th and final year of it's Tiny Tim Benefit. The Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary is an organization designed to raise money and provide educational projects to the community.

The group presented a check in the amount of $20,000 to Mayo's Emergency & Urgent Care Center. Every year, the group awards a different department money to use however they please. This year, the money will go toward several projects with the intention of decreasing stress levels and enhancing patient experience.

"Part of the donation that we're receiving will go for special education in providing care for patients. Additionally, the initial donation we received before Tiny Tim was to purchase a rocker for the department so that parents can sit with their kids in the rocker, provide that comfort they need from a parent so that's been a great addition also," says LuAnne Kratt, Patient Care Director at Mayo Clinic Health System's Emergency & Urgent Care Center.

During it's 30 years of fundraising, the Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary's Tiny Tim Benefit has raised more than $1 million in support of area organizations.