Walker spokesman says he has no interest in Labor job

A spokesman for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he has no interest in serving as labor secretary under President Donald Trump.

Trump's nominee for the post abruptly withdrew Wednesday after Senate Republicans balked at supporting him.

Walker has close ties with the Trump White House and is known for taking on public sector unions in 2011 by pushing through a law that all but ended their collective bargaining rights.

But Walker campaign spokesman Joe Fadness says "there has been no offer and Governor Walker has no interest in a Cabinet position." Fadness says Walker "loves being governor" and has "absolutely no interest" in the Cabinet.

Walker has repeatedly denied any interest in the Cabinet. Instead, he is expected to seek a third term next year.

