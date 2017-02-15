Can we expect any spring flooding?

The National Weather Service will release its Flood Outlook Thursday.

There is a lot of preparation that goes into creating a Flood Outlook. Flooding scenes along the Mississippi were all too familiar to residents of the Coulee Region last Summer. Anything from flash flooding, to mud slides, and the Mississippi River overflowing its' banks last year led to millions of dollars of damage and now a new season is upon us.

Now that we are heading into late Winter, flooding again becomes a concern with snow and ice melt even though the current snow depth amounts are not that impressive. Source regions for snow melt in northern Minnesota and central Minnesota have very little snow and have even less water content. Regardless, there are quite a few parameters that go into a Flood Outlook forecast.

We spoke to Todd Shea, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist, to discuss the obstacles in creating these difficult outlooks. Todd adds, "The current amount of snow out there, plus how much water is in that snow when it melts. And then you look into things like how fast is that snow going to melt? Where is it geographically around the region? Then you also start worrying about how wet the soil is that we've had since the last six months, which in our area has been pretty wet."

Flood Outlook: Available February 16th

In fact La Crosse has soil moisture content that is in the 99th percentile. What this means is that the ground is fully saturated and any future rainfalls may run off of surfaces instead of being absorbed by them. Not to mention the Mississippi River is already unusually high for this time of year. Shea said, "Because our water levels are so high already right now, abnormally high for late winter, we really have to be concerned with how much additional rain or snow we might get this Spring." The positive to the river being so high this late in Winter is that it is keeping the ice moving and not allowing it to jam easily.

The city of La Crosse examines the Flood Outlook every year and are prepared for flooding events at all times. Mark Johnson, La Crosse's Utilities Manager said, "We inspect all our storm lift stations. Actually go through them; we have a number of portable emergency pumps and we go through all of those. We overhaul them if need be. We do maintenance. We make sure they're in good running order. We also then have to have our procedures for set up. There's specific materials you need like piping, section piping, discharge piping, all of that, barricades."

With warmer air on the way, the best case scenario would be for the rest of the snow to melt, so the sun can get down to the surface. This would allow drying, so proper runoff can occur.

The second Flood Outlook will be released March 2 to update the weather pattern in case it leans towards more of a major risk of flooding this Spring.