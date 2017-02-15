Tomah man charged in BB gun shooting of two

A Tomah man is facing felony charges after his arrest in the shooting of two people early Sunday morning outside a downtown bar.

In a statement from police, around 2:30 a.m., a Tomah officer was stopped by people outside Dimensions Bar on Superior Avenue and told two men were just shot with a BB gun. The first victim, age 23, was shot in the back, while the second man, age 26, was hit in the head.

As the officer was getting information, the statement said he heard a sound similar to an air gun, followed immediately by the sound of an object hitting his patrol car and going past his head.

More officers responded, but despite a rooftop search, weren't able to find the shooter.

Both men were eventually taken to Tomah Memorial Hospital for treatment of their wounds. While there, an intact bullet was removed from one of the victims. It was identified as a specialized type of .22 caliber ammunition.

Eventually investigators were able to track down a possible suspect and search of a nearby apartment at 1107 1/2 Superior Avenue on Monday. There, the statement said, they found eight rifles, four pistols, and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Police also found the same type of .22 caliber ammunition that matched what was removed from one of the victims.

John F. Amundson, 55, was arrested by police on several felony charges. According to online court records, in Monroe County Circuit Court Wednesday, nine charges were filed against him including three counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Intentionally Pointing Firearm at Law Enforcement Officer.

He was given a $1,000 cash bond by Judge Todd Ziegler.

Amundson is scheduled to return to court on March 6.