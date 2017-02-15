La Crosse Youth Hockey Association proposes new ice arena

The Green Island Ice Arena offers the only indoor ice skating facility in the city limits of La Crosse. But that might change.

The La Crosse Area Youth Hockey Association Board unveiled plans to build a brand new two rink ice arena. It has been a project in the making for over three years.

"An all encompassing ice facility. It's not for basketball, it's not for soccer, any of that stuff. It's specifically for ice-related activities," said Carl Miller, chair of the La Crosse Youth Hockey Association.

The proposed ice arena stems from a need Miller sees in the La Crosse community.

"There's a need. And the need is for the young kids in this community," he said.

Miller said the ice complex would be located on the north side of La Crosse at the corner of St. Andrew Street and George Street.

"Where's the best place to take care of all three high schools and the city of La Crosse youth? And line drive with Central out there, Aquinas, and Logan and the Boys and Girls Club--that's pretty much where the majority of the young people are going to come from," Miller said.

The proposed ice arena would seat over 7,000 people with two sheets of ice and a curling rink. Miller hopes the facility will have a restaurant and a 24/7 medical clinic.

Jason Gilman with the City of La Crosse said he is excited to work with Miller on the potential project, but the proposal is in the early stages.

"We have a great relationship with the current hockey association--the Chill and that group," said Gilman. "How this compliments or works with that we would be more interested to understand that more fully. But you know, that is something that the city has to be convinced of--that there's a significant market impact and how that works."

There are a number of rinks outside of the City of La Crosse. Those include the Onalaska Omni Center, the La Crescent Ice Arena, and two in West Salem with one currently under construction.

For now, Miller said the focus turns to raising the money needed to fund the proposed ice arena. He said the La Crosse Youth Hockey Association has enough money to put a down payment on the lot. There is no estimate yet on the cost of the proposed ice arena.

Gilman said there is other interest in the lot but did not confirm where that interest is coming from.

Miller hopes the ice arena will be open by 2020.