Being proactive in fire safety

It happens to all of us... we go to bed, fall asleep or leave the house and forget about a candle still burning. We may begin cooking and a phone call distracts us from what's still on the stove.

Saturday's fire in Onalaska is a reminder to be extra vigilant, and leave no heat source unattended.

There are some instances of home or apartment fires that the average resident doesn't have much control over. However in many cases, home fires are completely avoidable.

The apartment fire on Saturday was caused by a candle that was left unattended. Though candles account for only 3% of home fires per year (according to the National Fire Prevention Association), the fire department says any heat source left unattended is dangerous because a home fire can happen within seconds.

"Always blow out the candle and make sure the flame is out before you leave," said Onalaska Assistant Fire Chief Troy Gudie. "It'd be the same thing as far as a wood fireplace or something like that, space heaters... make sure they're unplugged, turned off any time you leave the house, any time you leave the room."

Gudie also said he's been to fires where pets have been the cause, and that it's always a good idea to keep an eye on pets near heating sources, particularly where food is involved.

Being proactive also means making sure you have a plan in place should a fire occur, and to practice that plan with your family or roommates. Having and knowing your plan could save your life.