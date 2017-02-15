Wednesday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wednesday's local scores

Men's Basketball

UW-Stout 52, UW-La Crosse 77...Kenny Finco scores 21 points.  Eagles go on a 34-9 run in first half to build a big lead.  Career win #200 for UW-L head coach Ken Koelbl.  Eagles move into 6th place by themselves in the WIAC

Women's Basketball

UW-La Crosse 72, UW-Stout  50...Makenzie Miller scores 26 points and surpasses 1,000 for her career.  Eagles 8-5 in WIAC

Fergus Falls 75, Western 58

