Wednesday's local scores

Men's Basketball

UW-Stout 52, UW-La Crosse 77...Kenny Finco scores 21 points. Eagles go on a 34-9 run in first half to build a big lead. Career win #200 for UW-L head coach Ken Koelbl. Eagles move into 6th place by themselves in the WIAC

Women's Basketball

UW-La Crosse 72, UW-Stout 50...Makenzie Miller scores 26 points and surpasses 1,000 for her career. Eagles 8-5 in WIAC

Fergus Falls 75, Western 58