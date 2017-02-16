Improv and Sketch Fest, take three

Get ready to laugh. La Crosse Community Theatre is bringing improv and sketch comedy groups from across the Midwest for a weekend of never-a-dull-moment performance. The 3rd Annual Coulee Region Improv and Sketch Festival runs February 16-18 in the Weber Center's Veterans Studio Theatre.

Local groups as well as regional talents from Minneapolis, Madison, Chicago, Dubuque and more will take audience suggestions and make up a story on the spot all with the goal of providing a unique comedy experience. Seating is limited to 99 a night. Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 784-9292 or going online to lacrossecommunitytheatre.org.

In addition to the nightly performances, there are a number of workshops for both performers and the general public alike. Learn improv techniques, comedy writing and puppet making from the experts throughout the weekend. Details for the classes are also available on the theatre's website.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, February 16, 2017

7:00 PM LCT Teen Improv

7:20 PM Stressed out Fruits

7:40 PM Mish Mosh Soup

8:00 PM BREAK

8:20 PM The Webernauts

8:45 PM Glassworks

9:15 PM Open Jam

Friday, February 17, 2017

7:00 PM Half-Masted

7:20 PM Monkey Business

7:45 PM License to Krill

8:10PM BREAK

8:25 PM Live from La Crosse

8:45 PM Reservoir Frogs

9:05 PM Glassworks

9:35 PM White Out

Saturday, February 18, 2017

7:00 PM Comedy City

7:20 PM Super Good

7:45 PM Fleecy Bits

8:10 PM BREAK

8:25 PM The Werbernauts

8:45 PM Athena Project

9:05 PM One Night Stand

9:35 PM Mayhem

Performance ticket prices are as follows:

Thursday Night Only: $12

Friday or Saturday Night: $20

Weekend Pass: $40