Bobcat spotted in Wisconsin

Amazing footage of a bobcat was captured just outside of Rio, Wisconsin, Wednesday morning.

Mark Fiene shared the "wild" footage he captured of the big cat meandering around outside.

Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources says bobcats typically like to stay in the wooded areas of northern Wisconsin, but have been seen in southern parts of the state more often the last few years.

They also reported putting ear tabs on two bobcats in Dane County a few months ago, and have collars on cats in Sauk, Grant, and Iowa counties.

The DNR has reached out to the area's wildlife biologist to help confirm Wednesdays sighting, but says seeing a bobcat in Wisconsin isn't particularly unique.