2017 VA National Salute honors Veteran Patients

Every year during Valentine's Day week, the Tomah Va Medical Center participates in a National Salute to honor veterans around the country.

The Salute Program started in 1978 in order to recognize veterans for their services. The Tomah VA hosted dozens of events this week, which included

live music, bowling tournaments, and visits from state celebrities like a meet and greet with Miss Wisconsin, Courtney Pelot.

Miss Wisconsin enjoyed her trip to the Tomah VA and hearing stories from the veterans. Many of the veterans also showed off their talents by performing their favorite songs, and by resiting original poems.

"It is a really great way for them to express themselves for those who struggled with different things with homelessness, alcoholism, with drug addiction that this is a way for them to get their story out there." Pelot said.

Community members are encouraged to create cards and letters for VA patients during the week long celebration. More than one million Valentine's cards are delivered to VA patients across the states during National Salute week.