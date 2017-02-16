Big win has Eagles looking ahead to WIAC Tourney

The defending WIAC champs were struggling just to make the conference tournament this year.

But the Eagles picked up a crucial win over UW-Stout Wednesday night.

UW-L went on a 34-9 run in the first half to seize control and help open up a 23-point lead at the half.

The Eagles improved to 5-8 in conference play on the season.

Because UW-Stevens Point is ineligible for post-season play, UW-L has already qualified for the conference tournament.

"What we talk about all the time, what we talked about tonight is the power of one. Taking it one game at a time. That's a big key for us and we can't get too far ahead of ourselves. We've beaten some teams that are ranked nationally in Augustana and Whitewater. So the team is good enough to do it (win WIAC Tourney). We just have to sustain our play and that's what we continue to work on," said head coach Ken Koelbl.

"We have to take it one game at a time but we feel like we can play with any team in our conference. We show that at times. The biggest thing with us is just sustaining that ability and confidence to play with good teams," said guard Kenny Finco.

The Eagles are at Stevens Point Saturday.

If they win they would lock down the 5th seed in the WIAC Tournament.