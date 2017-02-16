Badgers PG Koenig to miss showdown with Michigan

Badgers point guard Bronson Koenig will not play in Thursday's game against Michigan, the school confirmed Thursday. It will be the first time in Koenig's four-year college career that he misses a game.

The senior has been held out of practice all week due to a calf injury that has hindered him over the past five games. During that stretch, Koenig is averaging less than nine points and shooting just 22 percent from three point range. Koenig started big ten play on a tear, shooting 58 percent from beyond the arc in the Badgers first seven games. However, in the last five, he's just 7-33.

Freshman D'mitrik Trice will get the start against the Wolverines, the first of his college career.

"It's definitely different starting a game," he said earlier this week. "It will be my first start. I'm just sticking to the mindset of going out there and playing to the best of my ability."

Trice is averaging 5.5 PPG in just over 17 minutes of action per game. He is shooting a team-best 46 percent from three point range.

According to ESPN, the Badgers are hopeful that Koenig can return for Sunday's crucial showdown with Maryland.