YMCA holds Third Annual Family Winter Wellness Carnival

The YMCA in La Crosse hosted the Third Annual Family Winter Wellness Carnival on Thursday night.

The two-hour event featured food and games promoting healthy living in all areas from exercise to healthy eating to saying no to drugs. Families could also win prizes including free passes to the YMCA and new blenders to encourage healthy smoothies.

Organizers say healthy living is easy to do at home.

"Really setting up our kids with those healthy habits and how it doesn't have to take a lot of work, you don't need to have a gym membership. It's all about being physically active together, making the healthy choice the easy choice all together," said Jennifer Miller, dietitian with La Crosse County.

This year, a number of local businesses came to the carnival, sharing information about different healthy options with families. Students from local universities helped with the events and served the food.

Organizers say this event would not be possible without the partnerships of local businesses and the support of the community.