Thursday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Thursday's local scores

Posted: Updated:

Thursday's local scores

Boys Hockey---WIAA Regionals

Section 4
Regionals
Quarterfinal
   Aquinas 8, La Crosse 3
   Onalaska 3, Baraboo/Portage 1
   West Salem/Bangor 5, Sauk Prairie 1
   Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 5, DeForest 4, OT

Girls Hockey---WIAA Regionals

Section 3
Regionals
   Onalaska 3, Black River Falls 1
   Rock County 6, Viroqua 0
   Sun Prairie 8, Icebergs 0

Boys Basketball

G-E-T  66, West Salem 59

PdC 45, Westby 32

Seneca 61, Kickapoo 23

Weston 41, North Crawford 54

La Crscent 29, Spring Grove 69

Luther 67, Viroqua 45

Bangor 62, Hillsboro 52

Wabasha-Kellogg 60, Caledonia 74

Arcadia 68, BRF 66...F/Ot

Royall  59, Brookwood  55

Lanesboro 68, Houston 42

Girls Basketball

Aquinas 73, Sparta 42

Schaeffer Academy 35, Rush-Pete 77

Spring Grove 70, Leroy-Ostrander 55

Blair-Taylor 55, Eleva-Stum 44

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.