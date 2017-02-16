Thursday's local scores
Boys Hockey---WIAA Regionals
Section 4
Regionals
Quarterfinal
Aquinas 8, La Crosse 3
Onalaska 3, Baraboo/Portage 1
West Salem/Bangor 5, Sauk Prairie 1
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 5, DeForest 4, OT
Girls Hockey---WIAA Regionals
Section 3
Regionals
Onalaska 3, Black River Falls 1
Rock County 6, Viroqua 0
Sun Prairie 8, Icebergs 0
Boys Basketball
G-E-T 66, West Salem 59
PdC 45, Westby 32
Seneca 61, Kickapoo 23
Weston 41, North Crawford 54
La Crscent 29, Spring Grove 69
Luther 67, Viroqua 45
Bangor 62, Hillsboro 52
Wabasha-Kellogg 60, Caledonia 74
Arcadia 68, BRF 66...F/Ot
Royall 59, Brookwood 55
Lanesboro 68, Houston 42
Girls Basketball
Aquinas 73, Sparta 42
Schaeffer Academy 35, Rush-Pete 77
Spring Grove 70, Leroy-Ostrander 55
Blair-Taylor 55, Eleva-Stum 44
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.