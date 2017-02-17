Police search for suspect in Holy Smokes armed robbery

The La Crosse Police Department is searching for a suspect that robbed the store Holy Smokes at gun point.

Just before 8 p.m. on February 16, the suspect entered Holy Smokes, which is located at 1103 Rose Street on the city's north side. He then pointed a handgun at the employees demanding money.

"The suspect is described to us by the employees up at the smoke shop. Was a white male, wearing a black hoodie pulled over his head, with a black ski mask obstructing the view of his face. Again, described as a white male, about 5'10, pretty average build. And it appeared as though he might have had additional bulky clothing underneath the overcoat that he was wearing," added Sgt. Tom Walsh with the La Crosse Police Department.

No one was hurt during the incident. It is not known in what direction he traveled when he fled the store.

"So far all we know is we had an undisclosed amount of cash that was taken and maybe some product also. Again, we're still in the investigation stages right now so we're not exactly sure how much of anything was taken," added Walsh.

The La Crosse Police Dept. released images of the suspect, gathered from the store's video surveillance, and are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 608-789-7240.

To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers.