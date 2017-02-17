Plea deal falls through for Tomah homicide suspect

No deal.

A possible plea for a the second man involved in a 2015 Tomah homicide falls through Friday afternoon.

During a court hearing in Monroe County, Sebastian Martinez was expected to make a plea on several charges including felony murder, for his role in the stabbing death of Derek Magnuson in March 2015.

Instead, an agreement wasn't reached according to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger. He tells WXOW that both sides will begin negotiations anew.

Croninger said instead of the plea agreement, Friday's hearing focused on setting dates for a May hearing and setting potential trial dates for Martinez for the end of October and early November.

Derek Magnuson was fatally stabbed with a machete by Zachary Davis while the three were in the Econo Lodge in Tomah in March 2015. Prosecutors accused the pair of a robbery that led to the homicide, while defense attorneys contend that Magnuson attacked Martinez and the men were defending themselves.

Davis was convicted in September 2016 of First Degree Intentional Homicide and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision.

