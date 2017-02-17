WXOW program changes due to WIAA tournaments

With the broadcasts of the WIAA state tournaments, WXOW's normal programming schedule will be interrupted for several days during the month of March.

Here is a list of the days and programs that are affected. There is also information as to when those programs will be rebroadcast.

Thursday March 16

WIAA Basketball airs from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days

General Hospital will not air these days

Grey's Anatomy (7-8 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/17 at 1:06:30 a.m.

Scandal (8-9 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/17 at 2:06:30 a.m.

The Catch (9-10 p.m) will re-air on 3/17 at 12:06:30 a.m.

Friday March 17

WIAA Basketball airs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. , and from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days

The View, The Chew, and General Hospital will not air these days

Last Man Standing (7-7:30 p.m.) will re-air at 12:06:30 p.m. on 3/18

Dr. Ken (7:30-8 p.m.) is rebroadcast at 12:37:30 a.m. on 3/18

Truth and Lies: The Family Manson (8-10 p.m.) will be rebroadcast from 1:06-3:06 a.m. on 3/18

Saturday March 18

WIAA Basketball airs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Special Olympics World Games Austria airs from 1-4 p.m. on our 19.2 channel (May differ depending on cable provider)

NBA on ABC airs LIVE from 7-10 p.m. on our 19.2 channel (May differ depending on cable provider)