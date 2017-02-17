Kind not ruling out run for governor against Walker

A possible job change for a long-time Congressman from La Crosse?

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind says he is not ruling out a run for governor in 2018 against Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

The western Wisconsin congressman from La Crosse has frequently been mentioned as a possible candidate for governor, but he's never run. But Kind tells Wisconsin Public Radio on Thursday that the state needs new leadership after six years under Walker.

Kind says he hasn't decided whether he will run.

Kind says, "I've been troubled, as many people have throughout the state, in regards to the direction of where we've gone as a state, the unnecessary division, pitting people against each other, dividing families."

Walker is expected to seek a third term in 2018. He's planning on a visit here Saturday to speak at the La Crosse County Republican Party annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Kind has served as U.S. Representative from Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District since 1997. He ran unopposed in the November election.

It isn't the first time Kind's name has come up in regards to a governorship.

In 2009, he explored a run before ultimately bowing out of the race. Current Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett ran, and lost to Walker in 2010. His name again came up for the 2014 race, but he ruled out a run stating then he wanted to fight for tax reform and see his sons grow up.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.