City urges people to stay off trails

The warm weather is drawing people outdoors, but some of the trails aren't ready for the traffic.

When the snow starts to melt and ground softens on the City of La Crosse trails, it gives way to a lot of clay.

Sunshine Love, Forest Management Coordinator for the City of La Crosse Parks, Rec., and Forestry Department said when people actively take to the trails this time of year, they create divots which in turn lead to a number of problems.

"What's supposed to happen is the water comes down the hill, it flows across the trail and down. But when we get little footprints, when we get streaks and slides and all that kind of thing then it starts to catch. The water starts to catch on the trail and then run down the trail and basically it's soil erosion, soil erosion on a faster rate because it's a trail," said Love.

Love stressed that they ask the public to understand the quality of the soils and its inability to drain.

It's a mess that the volunteers with the Outdoor Recreation Alliance have to attempt to fix on a yearly basis.

"They do direct, hey the soil is warming up, they are the ones that are out on the field, out on the trails every single day and so they are the ones that say, 'Okay, it's time to close them. Alright, it looks good let's open them!' That kind of thing, so it is a lot of volunteer hours," added Love.

Trail closure signs are posted, the city will notify people when they re-open. Gravel and paved paths are still open as well as snow covered, frozen paths.

MORE INFORMATION: City of La Crosse