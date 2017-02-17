Disaster highlights importance of renters insurance

Last weekend's apartment fire in Onalaska is a reminder that renters should consider insurance.

Mike Bramwell, an Agent at The Insurance Center in Onalaska said it's a small fee to pay in the face of a crisis.

"The best thing to do is talk to your agent, if you have auto insurance talk to the same person that has that. They can usually get you coverage that will help you out in that type of situation. Sometimes the discount on your auto pretty much pays for the policy, so it's a great thing to have," said Bramwell.

He said renters insurance typically costs anywhere from $10 to $15 a month.

"Usually when we have someone coming in that wants to do just their auto or they're going off to college and they're going off their parents, you can package the two together and it ends up being similar to what the regular auto rate is," added Bramwell.