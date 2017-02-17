Warm weather expected for Alpine Championship

The Wisconsin State Alpine Championship attracts some of the best high school skiers and snowboarders in the state. While the sunshine and mild temperatures might be a blessing for some sports, it certainly is not for winter sports.

Weather in Wisconsin is unpredictable, but at Mt. La Crosse, they're prepared for whatever weather comes their way.

"Last year on this weekend, it was a high of 10 low of -3. So, we go from one extreme to the next," said Darcie Briedel, General Manager of Mt. La Crosse.

She said the warm temperatures do not come as a surprise.

"Warm temperatures toward the end of the season are something that we're used to. We plan for this. It's a little sooner than we'd like it to be," Briedel said. "Generally, it's March before we see these kind of temperatures, but we have dealt with this before, and we're just going to keep moving snow around to keep things going as long as we can."

One of the people responsible for keeping snow on the ground in Bill Patza.

"Preparation has been very easy," he said. "We have so many volunteers and so many people that know what they're doing and they're always willing to help so it's a lot of hours, but the actual work because everyone pitches in has been fairly easy, just a lot of long hours."

The staff put aside piles of snow from earlier this season as a reserve. They also created man-made snow in the beginning of the season to keep the ground white.

"We do try to roll out the red carpet, make everybody feel good and the sunshine and the weather is going to make everybody feel good including the skiers and the boarders," Patza said.

He said the championship will go on no matter what weather comes.

"That's the one thing in our sport. We don't worry about the weather. We just go out and deal with it," he said.

Forty high school teams are expected to compete in the Alpine Championship this weekend, bringing around 2,000 friends and family to cheer them on.

Organizers said they will keep an eye on the forecast to catch any surprises that might pop up.