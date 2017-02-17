Red Raiders outlast Onalaska 71-62, claim third MVC title in 4 years

Bailey Kale scored 23 points and the Red Raiders clinched its third MVC title in four years with a 71-62 win over Onalaska.

La Crosse Central (11-0) will attempt to finish an undefeated conference season next week at Tomah. Onalaska (10-2) will finish second in the conference standings and now awaits its seed for the WIAA 2017 Boys Basketball Tournament.

"Feels great, especially to win that way," senior Isaiah Dahman said. "I like how we won that game, it was a battle and it feels great."

With 11:30 to play, Tyler Hughes gave Onalaska a 44-43 lead after scoring four straight points. He finished with a game-high 30 points on senior night at John Shelton Court. Fellow seniors Jalen Zubich and Brayton Duin added 11 and 6, respectively.

Central answered back, as Kale hit a corner three before Kobe King made a contested 3-pointer with 4:44 remaining, giving the Red Raiders a 59-52 advantage.

The Hilltoppers did not threaten again, giving Central its 21st straight conference win.

"At times, I thought we got caught up a little bit, but I like that the second half, we gained our composure, we kind of settled in a little bit, and we did enough things to end up on the right side," head coach Todd Fergot said. "We're happy about it, but as we said it's one game, we'll enjoy it tonight, we'll get back to work tomorrow."

Freshman Johnny Davis added 10 points for Central.