Friday's Sports Overtime Scores

Friday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

La Crosse Central 71, Onalaska 62 - Red Raiders clinch MVC title; full recap here

La Crosse Logan 66, Holmen 65 - CJ Siegel (Logan): game-winning basket at buzzer; Cody Hoeth (Logan): 19 points; Austin Braund (HOL): 19 points

La Crosse Aquinas 63, Tomah 62 - Eddie Harwick (AQU): 23 points; Conley Malone (AQU): 20 points; Josh Dahlke (Tomah): 21 points

C-FC 79, Augusta 72 - final/overtime; Schmidtknecht (CFC): 31 points; Mason Baecker and Devin Zonick-Greenwald (CFC): 11 points each; Pirates now 20-0

Melrose-Mindoro 73, Whitehall 42

Viroqua 48, West Salem 47 - Hunter Stilwell (VIR): game-winning basket with 2 seconds left; Michael Lampman (VIR): 18 points; Graham Walter (WS): 15 points

Blair-Taylor 74, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 49

North Crawford 69, Cashton 48

Caledonia 72, Cannon Falls 50 - Noah King (CAL): 28 points; Warriors now 19-4

Girls high school basketball

G-E-T 51, Westby 34 - Red Hawks clinch share of Coulee title with 11-1 record; Chelsea Olson (Westby): 23 points

West Salem 56, Black River Falls 34 - Panthers clinch share of Coulee title with 11-1 record; Haylee Gilster (WS): 17 points

La Crosse Aquinas 67, Tomah 44 - Lexi Donarski (AQU): 16 points; Whittni Rezin (AQU): 14 points; Blugolds now 22-0

Arcadia 65, Viroqua 30

Kickapoo 44, Weston 18

Bangor 77, Wonewoc-Center 9 - Jaclynn Freit (Bangor): 14 points

Brookwood 51, Cashton 42

Wauzeka-Steuben 52, La Farge 48 - final/overtime

Ithaca 47, North Crawford 35

Seneca 72, De Soto 30

Caledonia 78, Lewiston-Altura 38

Rushford-Peterson 62, La Crescent 47

Mabel-Canton 455, Houston 40 - final/overtime

High school gymnastics - Coulee Conference Meet

1. West Salem Co-op, 139.725 (2nd straight title)

2. G-E-T Area, 134.6

3. Viroqua Area, 127.475

*Anna Tanke (WS) wins all-around title (36.275)

Men's college basketball

Viterbo University 68, Waldorf University 51 - Jake Bamke (VIT): 20 points; V-Hawks now 18-11 (10-6 NSAA)

Augustana 87, Winona State University 70

Women's college basketball

Viterbo University 76, Waldorf University 60 - V-Hawks now 3-27

Augustana 73, Winona State University 67

NAHL hockey

Coulee Region Chill 6, Janesville Jets 3