Friday's Sports Overtime Scores

Friday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
La Crosse Central 71, Onalaska 62 - Red Raiders clinch MVC title; full recap here
La Crosse Logan 66, Holmen 65 - CJ Siegel (Logan): game-winning basket at buzzer; Cody Hoeth (Logan): 19 points; Austin Braund (HOL): 19 points
La Crosse Aquinas 63, Tomah 62 - Eddie Harwick (AQU): 23 points; Conley Malone (AQU): 20 points; Josh Dahlke (Tomah): 21 points
C-FC 79, Augusta 72 - final/overtime; Schmidtknecht (CFC): 31 points; Mason Baecker and Devin Zonick-Greenwald (CFC): 11 points each; Pirates now 20-0
Melrose-Mindoro 73, Whitehall 42
Viroqua 48, West Salem 47 - Hunter Stilwell (VIR): game-winning basket with 2 seconds left; Michael Lampman (VIR): 18 points; Graham Walter (WS): 15 points
Blair-Taylor 74, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 49
North Crawford 69, Cashton 48
Caledonia 72, Cannon Falls 50 - Noah King (CAL): 28 points; Warriors now 19-4
Girls high school basketball
G-E-T 51, Westby 34 - Red Hawks clinch share of Coulee title with 11-1 record; Chelsea Olson (Westby): 23 points
West Salem 56, Black River Falls 34 - Panthers clinch share of Coulee title with 11-1 record; Haylee Gilster (WS): 17 points
La Crosse Aquinas 67, Tomah 44 - Lexi Donarski (AQU): 16 points; Whittni Rezin (AQU): 14 points; Blugolds now 22-0
Arcadia 65, Viroqua 30
Kickapoo 44, Weston 18
Bangor 77, Wonewoc-Center 9 - Jaclynn Freit (Bangor): 14 points
Brookwood 51, Cashton 42
Wauzeka-Steuben 52, La Farge 48 - final/overtime
Ithaca 47, North Crawford 35
Seneca 72, De Soto 30
Caledonia 78, Lewiston-Altura 38
Rushford-Peterson 62, La Crescent 47
Mabel-Canton 455, Houston 40 - final/overtime
High school gymnastics - Coulee Conference Meet
1. West Salem Co-op, 139.725 (2nd straight title)
2. G-E-T Area, 134.6
3. Viroqua Area, 127.475
*Anna Tanke (WS) wins all-around title (36.275)
Men's college basketball
Viterbo University 68, Waldorf University 51 - Jake Bamke (VIT): 20 points; V-Hawks now 18-11 (10-6 NSAA)
Augustana 87, Winona State University 70
Women's college basketball
Viterbo University 76, Waldorf University 60 - V-Hawks now 3-27
Augustana 73, Winona State University 67
NAHL hockey
Coulee Region Chill 6, Janesville Jets 3
