Multiple pollinator species to be planted in quarry

More than 50 plant species will be planted in the Mathy Quarry this June.

The pollinating plants will cover more than 30 acres of land, helping locally sourced foods, animals, and insects.

Sunshine Love, Forest Management Coordinator for the City of La Crosse Parks, Rec., and Forestry Department said she recently heard a very good description at a class they held.

"Cranberries have pollen that is held really really tight on the flower and it needs bumblebees. Bumblebees have to go into the flower and vibrate and only bumblebees vibrate at this certain pace that a cranberry flower needs to drop all of it's pollen and then therefore pollinate the flower and create a cranberry," said Love.

She stressed that about 3 out of every 4 bites of food come from pollinators and without them our food system would crash.

"It's definitely an urgent issue and so creating a pollinator habitat, a pollinator prairie is helping get those nectaring plants and those pollen plants of locally sourced, native species that have the proper food, space, and shelter-therefore the habitat of all of our native insects that really really need that area," added Love.

On Saturday, February 25, the city will be hosting a volunteer day to finish cutting down birch trees that are causing birds to drop non-native seeds.

Love said the public is welcome to come and pick up firewood if they choose to. For more information, contact the Parks, Rec., and Forestry Department.

MORE INFORMATION: City of La Crosse