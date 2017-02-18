La Crosse Fire Department investigating two early morning fires

The La Crosse Fire Department is investigating two early morning fires on Saturday on the city's south side.

The department was dispatched to a house fire at 514 Ferry Street, where firefighters discovered a fire burning on the backside of the home. It was quickly extinguished and five adults and two children were safely evacuated from the home. The fire caused moderate damage, according to the department.

At 4:23 a.m. another fire two blocks away was reported at 813 South 6th Street. The fire was located inside a garage and quickly put out.

The department does not know if the fires are connected as both remain under investigation.

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.