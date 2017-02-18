Four candidates race for District 7 city council seat

District seven encompasses the area of 16th Street to the bluffs and as far north as Cass Street going south to State Road. Four candidates are running for the district's city council seat including incumbent Gary Padesky and three political newcomers.

The four candidates running for city council in District Seven each have something different to bring to the table.

After spending 36 years as an educator in La Crosse Schools and 10 years at Viterbo University, Jim Bagniewski wants to make a difference in the community.

"Rather than me say,'This is what Jim Bagniewski wants,' I think it's best to listen to what people have to say," Bagniewski said. "I think right here, the biggest concern---I mean if you open the door and say, 'Okay talk to me. What would you like to see changed?' I guess, number one, people are really satisfied with the community, and then number two, in this area, there are a number of people in the flood plane, and that just has to be rectified some way.'

This is Bryan Boland's first political race. His agenda includes increasing tourism through carving the faces of local leaders into Grandad Bluff--a site he calls Mount Lushmore. He also plans to make squirrels illegal. He says his goal is to provide relief from the heavy national politics and show people how city politics directly impact them.

"This is the stuff that affects you day to day," Boland said. "This is what is really important. Are the streets plowed? Are the potholes filled? What are we doing about the drug problems in the community? So, I know that a lot of people are exhausted, but now is the time that we have to engage."

Nick Dutton was the first candidate to challenge incumbent District Seven council member Gary Padesky. One of his big issues is one shared by many.

"I've always been kind of against how we do alternate side parking, and I have heard that from quite a few of the constituents in the District Seven," Dutton said. "And, I think that's a thing that I would like to push a lot harder, because I know Eau Claire has been successful with a snow emergency removal system. And what that entails is when they have snow over two inches, then they have alternate side parking for three days to clear that snow."

Padesky, the District Seven incumbent, says changes have been made during his current term, and he plans to keep making progress if re-elected. He says he is the big guy for the little guys.

"We have the La Crosse Center. We're moving forward with that. We want to make sure we keep our libraries open. That's why we're trying to work out something with the county," said Padesky. "Crime. We have to--again. We've had this rash of burglaries in cars lately, so we have the neighborhood resource officers we funded. We have to make sure that we keep fighting crime and drugs in this area. And that's all things I'm dedicated to and working hard on."

All four candidates agree that no matter the outcome of the election, the important thing is that everyone votes.

Voting in the spring primaries will be this Tuesday, February 21. Poll will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To find your polling place, visit the City of La Crosse website.