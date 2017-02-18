UW-La Crosse organization hosts a prom dress resale shop

Students part of the It Makes Cents organization at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse helped set up a prom resale shop for high school students in the Coulee Region this weekend.

By recycling prom dresses, girls have the opportunity to buy high end designer dresses at a lower price. This year, the resale shop has more than 400 dresses available to purchase. The cost of the dresses average around $100 to $200 dollars.

Lexi Schmidt, organizer of the event says she loves seeing high school girls find their perfect prom dress.

"I just love watching their faces. They light up every time." Schmidt said.

"Most of them will spend like 15 minutes just sitting there, twirling in their dress and their like yep this is the one and we're like yay! It's exciting." Schmidt added.

The prom resale shop will open again on Sunday, February 19th in room 3310 in UW-La Crosse's new student union from noon until 5 p.m.