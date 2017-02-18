Busy lines at Quick N' Clean Car Wash

As this warm weather streak continues, Quick N' Clean Car Wash says it's seen hundreds of cars come through to get the winter grim off of their cars.

Managers say it's important to wash off all of the salt and dirt from the winter months in order to maintain your car.

"The roads are holding a lot of salt and you want to get all of that off of the vehicles so it doesn't you know rust and damage the clear coat and the paint. Clean cars are going to last a lot longer." Joshua Hatfield-Tallmen said.

Sunday's temperatures are expected to be in the 60s. If you're planning on making a trip to the car wash, Quick N' Clean is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.