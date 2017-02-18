On Saturday, The Coulee Region Mardi Gras festival hosted their 25th annual Mardi Gras Costume Ball at the La Crosse Center.

The Coulee Region's Mardi Gras celebration unites families in the La Crosse and surrounding area by gathering local parishes together to celebrate the popular festival and to support Aquinas Catholic schools.

News 19 met up with 2016's Rex and Queen, Mary Jo and Ryan Lium to ask them about their year as the royal couple. They said it was fast but they are grateful for the experiences they had within the past year.

"It started a year ago, here at the Mardi Gras Ball that we are at tonight. It's been awesome. We've had the Mardi Gras Ball, parades, fundraisers, we've met fun people. It's been a quick year, but a fun year." Ryan Lium explained.

Every year a new Rex and Queen are announced at the Costume Ball. Congratulations to the new Rex and Queen of 2017, Mike and Bethany Bakalars.