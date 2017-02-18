Central/Logan boarders off to strong start at state

Central/Logan snowboarding is hoping to pick up right where it left off last year at the state meet: on top.

The boys snowboard team had the lowest score in both the boarder slalom and boarder GS Saturday on the opening day of racing at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Alpine Racing Association Championships in La Crosse. The state meet runs through Monday at Mt. La Crosse.

Freshman Brian Popp led the team in both races, finishing third in the slalom and sixth in the GS. Central/Logan had four skiers in the top 11 in the slalom.

Full results can be found here.

The state meet continues Sunday at 8:30 a.m. with girls and boys boardercross, the final event in the snowboard competition.