Governor Walker visits with La Crosse County Republicans

Governor Scott Walker made his fifth stop in the Coulee Region in a little over two weeks Saturday night, speaking with La Crosse County Republicans at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Gov.Walker spoke about his current budget proposal, highlighting his desire to improve the workforce in Wisconsin by investing in k-12 education, lowering tuition throughout the UW-System and giving more state aid to technical colleges.

He also touted his plan to lower property taxes across the state, as he aims to arrive at $8 billion dollars of property tax relief in eight years by 2018.

Walker has yet to say if he'll run for a third term, but he tells News 10 what's going on in Washington D.C. is playing a large role in his decision.

He said with the current administration and the House and Senate in the Republicans control, he wants to see big reforms and more power given back to the states.

"If we can get more of those reforms and more of the responsibilities of the states to me, that would make another term pretty exciting," he said. "Because that way, there's a whole lot of new things we could do to improve the quality of life for our citizens here."

Governor Walker has indicated he will not announce if he's running for a third term until after the budget is finalized this summer.

Democrats say Walker's investment in K-12 education is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to improve the quality of education for students across the state.