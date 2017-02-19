UPDATE: Distracted driving to blame in Econo Lodge crash

A 21-year-old Fitchburg man is being checked out at the hospital after police say he appeared to lose consciousness and drive into a business.

Police said a woman reaching for a piece of gum is to blame for a car slamming into the Econo Lodge on La Crosse's north side Sunday morning.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, the 29-year-old woman told officers she was reaching for a piece of gum when she lost control of the car, swerved, jumped the curb and hit the west side of the building.

The driver was cited for inattentive driving and failure to keep a vehicle under control. She also told police she had not been drinking and offered to take a breathalyzer test to prove it. The results of the test were .000 BAC.

The driver, Jennifer Kasch, tells a different version of events from what police told WXOW. In her response to us Monday afternoon, she said, "I was driving south in the right lane when the passenger asked me for some gum. I said look in my purse. I noticed I was getting close to the curb and tried redirecting the steering wheel but bounced up on the curb and back down then continued to try to recorrect and the car spun out of control crossing the left lane, median and right & left lanes of opposite traffic bounced off the curb hit brick wall and the car went into Econo Lodge."

No one is injured after a car slammed into the side of the Econo Lodge on La Crosse's north side Sunday morning.

The La Crosse Fire Department said it was dispatched to the call around 8:20 a.m. and upon arrival found one person trapped inside a white Jeep Liberty. The department determined the car crashed through the west wall of the motel.

The driver of the car was extricated and transported to the hospital. Firefighters shored the building to prevent further damage or collapse.

The accident remains under investigation.