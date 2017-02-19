Central/Logan defends state snowboard title

The La Crosse Central/Logan boys snowboard team defended its WIARA state title Sunday, capturing its second straight championship.

The team scored 127 points to edge Middleton (172) and West Bend (235) at Mt. La Crosse. La Crosse won both boarder GS and slalom races Saturday before finishing third in the boarder cross Sunday.

Aquinas-Onalaska finished fifth with 306 points.

Brian Popp was Central/Logan's top individual performer, finishing fourth overall with 24 points. His teammates followed close behind, with Max Earley fifth (28 points), Chase Leuenberger seventh (34) and Dawson Fredrickson 10th (40). West Bend's Hunter Zaskowski won the title with 6 points.

Aaron Brownell led Aquinas-Onalaska with a sixth place overall finish.

Neither area girls team competed for a team title, but Courtney Popp finished seventh overall as an individual after finishing 13th Sunday in the boardercross competition. Paige Espe of Aquinas-Onalaska finished 18th overall in the standings after taking 31st in the boardercross race.

Full results can be found here

Central/Logan 3rd in Boys GS

The Central/Logan boys ski team finished third in the GS competition Sunday at Mt. La Crosse.

Matt Johnson was the top individual finisher in fourth with a time of 28.24. Wausau West's Jack Eder finished first with a time of 27.78.

Aquinas-Onalaska finished 14th as a team, led by Preston Lyon in 42nd.

The WIARA Championships conclude Monday with boys and girls ski races.