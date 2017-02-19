Central, C-FC, PdC, Bangor boys earn top playoff seeds

La Crosse Central's road to state is now set.

The Red Raiders earned a top seed for the WIAA 2017 Boys Basketball Tournament, which begins Tuesday, February 28 across the state. Central received a bye for the opening round in division 2, and will host either New Richmond or Holmen on Friday, March 3 at Sutton Gymnasium.

Onalaska received the #2 seed in the regional, and also received a bye. Logan will host Tomah on March 3.

Prairie du Chien received a #1 seed in division 3's Sectional #3, and will host either River Valley or Richland Center on March 3.

G-E-T received a #2 seed in Sectional #1, and will host either Viroqua or Arcadia on March 3. Westby will host Mauston that same night. West Salem travels to Black River Falls on Tuesday, February 28, with the winner traveling to #1 seed Bloomer.

In division 4, C-FC earned a #1 seed and will host either Coulee Christian School or La Crosse Aquinas on March 3. The Blugolds are the #8 seed in the regional.

In division 5, Bangor is the top seed in its regional. The Cardinals will host Weston on Tuesday, February 28.

View full brackets here

The WIAA state boys and girls basketball and hockey tournaments will be televised live on WXOW. You can also watch the games online at wxow.com