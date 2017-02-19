Caledonia, Spring Grove draw home playoff games

Caledonia and Spring Grove will host playoff games for the upcoming Minnesota State High School League girls' basketball tournament.

The Warriors earned the #6 seed in Section 1AA, and will host #11 seed Lake City on Thursday, February 23. Three Rivers rival La Crescent, a #14 seed, will travel to #3 seed Rochester Lourdes.

In Class A, #4 seed Spring Grove will host #5 seed Fillmore Central on February 23. Houston, the #6 seed in Section 1A, will travel to #3 Kingsland.

View full playoff brackets here

La Crescent hockey opens tournament at Waseca

The La Crescent boys hockey team will open the MSHSL boys' hockey tournament at Waseca. The Lancers (15-9-1) earned the #10 seed in Section 1A, and will travel to the 7th-seeded Bluejays on Tuesday, February 21.

View full playoff brackets here